WE'VE been delving into our archive to find pictures of Newport's Transporter Bridge following the news that it has secured funding for a new visitor centre. Do you remember any of these?
(L-R) Monty and Tom Dart in Edwardian costume at the Newport Transporter bridge fun day.
Alison Elson, whose son was killed in Afghanistan, joins the 870 mile Walk on Wales trek, which will raise a £1million for a centre to help war veterans pictured at Newport Transporter Bridge.
MORE NEWS:
- Coronavirus hospital numbers in Gwent and Wales fall
- £8.75m funding for Transporter Bridge project in Newport
- Pontypool spice dealer became addicted to drug in prison
Members of the Newport County squad (L-R) Conor Washington David Pipe and Danny Crow pause to admire the view from the Transporter Bridge.
Members of staff from Wessex Garage in Newport climbed the Transporter Bridge to raise money for St David's Hospice Care.
Monopoly Development Director Dan Taylor playing the game on top of the transporter bridge in Newport.
Members of the Full Moon Morris dancers perform on the gondola.
Tony Floyd and Margo Scabone from Philadelphia USA who had their wedding blessed over the middle of the River Usk on the Newport Transporter Bridge in July 2016. Picture: Steve Phillips
Guards are in a happy mood as the Transporter Bridge at Newport gets under way again after renovation work was carried out in 1981
The MV Balmoral sails up the River Usk under the Newport Transporter Bridge on one of its scheduled coastal excursions.