A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

Caerphilly

ALANA MORGAN, 31, of Clos Afon Tywi, Blackwood, was banned from driving for three years after she admitted drug driving with cocaine in her blood.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RICHARD TUDOR JONES, 73, of Apollo Way, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

NICKI LOUISE HILL, 29, of Pencoed Avenue, Cefn Fforest, was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she admitted four counts of fraud.

She was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS

ROBERT STEPHEN THOMAS, 40, of Brookland Cottages, Cwmcarn, was ordered to pay £910 in a fine, compensation and costs after he was found guilty of assaulting a police officer.

TRESSA NICOLE WILLIAMS, 49, of High Street, Cross Keys, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a Gwent Police van.

LIAM CONWAY, 28, of Buzzard Way, Penallta, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT HUGHES, 53, of Tredegar Street, Risca, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL WILLIAMS, 29, of Pen y Mead, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to report an accident.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Newport

LOUISE POWELL, 42, of Redwood Close, Caerleon, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drink driving.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SALLY JANE COLE, 50, of Clarence Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to harassment by making offensive comments on Facebook.

Blaenau Gwent

ANTHONY PAUL TAYLOR, 36, of no fixed abode, Ebbw Vale, was jailed for 14 weeks after he admitted assault by beating and stealing alcohol and food from Tesco.

He was ordered to pay £13 in compensation.

MATTHEW ANTHONY CARTER, 36, of Gordon Avenue, Swffryd, was ordered to pay £799 in fines, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted three counts of stealing food from Sainsbury’s in Pontllanfraith and being in breach of a conditional discharge.

MICHAEL ROGER THOMAS, 51, of Waterworks Lane, Nantybwch, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £390 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of ecstasy.

Torfaen

SAM CURTIS WADE, 23, of Cocker Avenue, Cwmbran, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to two counts of the theft of clothes from JD Sports in Newport.

LISA HALL, 31, of Waun Road, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Monmouthshire

HAMISH DONALD SCOTT, 63, of Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 22 months after he admitted driving whilst disqualified.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.