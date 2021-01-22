GWENT Police say they are still having to issue Covid warnings every day, and this week turned back someone who had travelled from Bristol to Caerphilly county borough.

Wales is currently under alert level four restrictions, meaning people cannot travel away from home other than for an essential reason, such as if they are a key worker and are working, or if they are going to the supermarket.

People cannot travel by vehicle for exercise, and should not be socialising with anyone outside of their bubble.

However, over the weekend, Gwent Police said a small number of people had visited Cwmcarn Forest Drive in Caerphilly county borough from Cardiff and Rhondda, and they even had to warn someone who had travelled there from Bristol.

Twenty-five motorists were issued with warnings over the weekend, and 15 people were fined.

In Monmouthshire police received reports of gatherings and people travelling unnecessarily to the Blorenge and the Sugar Loaf, as well as Caldicot Castle, Chepstow Park Wood, Tintern, and Wentwood Forest.

Responding to the incidents, chief superintendent Mark Hobrough said: “We’re aware that there are many areas of beautiful scenery within our force area. We understand it’s tempting, while restrictions remain in effect and many other places are closed, to drive to these locations for exercise.

“The severity of the ongoing health crisis cannot be underestimated. This is not about stopping people from feeling as though they’re permitted to exercise.

“The current alert level requires everyone to think about their travel plans, stay at home and to only leave home when it is essential.

“Alongside our partners, we’re asking the people of Gwent to do the right thing for their communities.

“Exercise must also start and end from home, and people must avoid driving to beauty spots to exercise.

“Officers will be conducting dedicated patrols across the force area, including at well-known beauty spots.

“We’ll continue to be proportionate and will engage with and encourage those present to be mindful of the current Welsh Government guidelines.

“People who have travelled into Gwent from neighbouring areas, or further afield, will be asked to return to their homes. For those that continue to go against the rules, we’ll take enforcement action.”

Under the current Welsh Government guidance, there are exemptions for medical or accessibility reasons which permit people to drive for exercise purposes.