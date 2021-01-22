KATE Garraway is to “share the raw and emotional story” of her husband’s “long fight” against Covid-19.

Derek Draper, 53, remains in hospital after being admitted in March last year with coronavirus.

TV presenter Mrs Garraway’s “intimate book” will be called The Power Of Hope and will be published in hardback in April.

The Good Morning Britain host, also 53, said: “Whilst my experience of Covid is an extreme/extraordinary one, I am only too aware that this virus has impacted every single one of us.

“We are all going through this, to a greater or lesser degree.

“By telling the story of Derek’s illness and how it has altered our lives, I hope to be able to reach out to others who are suffering.

“If writing about my experience of facing fear, coping day to day with an uncertain future and finding strength for the sake of my kids can in some way help another who is feeling lost or in despair, it will mean a lot.”

In a post on Instagram, the TV presenter wrote: “The pandemic is far from over and so is Derek’s journey but I have decided to share our story and what’s helping to keep me going, as we all try to work out what our new futures will look like.

“I am really hoping that it will help you with all that you are going through.”

Mrs Garraway added she has not been using social media as she has “been taking time to gather myself and focus like everyone else on getting through this latest lockdown”.

Editorial director Michelle Signore said she has been “inspired” by Mrs Garraway’s “strength and how sympathetic she is to the plights of everyone whose life is affected by the virus”.

“While having so much to contend with herself, she remains, always, so generous in spirit,” she said.

“I am honoured to be publishing her book which, as well as telling her deeply personal story, will reach out and offer comfort and hope to anyone who is having to deal with issues such as loss, isolation, grief and separation at this most challenging of times.”