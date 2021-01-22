POLICE officers have appealed to the public for help identifying this man in connection with an attempted Boxing Day break-in.
Gwent Police said someone attempted to break in to several flats in Corporation Road, Newport, on Saturday, December 26.
The force said the communal area of the building was accessed, and the offender attempted to get into several properties inside.
Pictures were also stolen from the walls, the police said.
Officers would now like to identify and speak to the man in these CCTV images.
They said he was in the area at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 2000465660.
You can also send a direct message with information to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter accounts.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
