SNOW is on the way for Gwent this weekend, the Met Office warn.
They have issued a weather warning for snow and ice across the region on Sunday.
The Met Office advise that there is a possiblity of up to 15cm of snow on high ground between 3am and 6pm on Sunday.
The yellow warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.
It says: "An area of rain will cross the west and southwest of the country on Sunday morning and turn readily to snow as it spreads eastwards, and also lead to some icy surfaces.
"Mainly 1-3 cm of snow accumulation for most parts, but possibly 5-10 cm over 100 m with a small possibility of 10-15 cm over high ground for example on Dartmoor, the Brecon Beacons and Snowdonia.
"These snow amounts will cause some disruption to transport, especially on routes that cross even modest high ground."
People are warned to expect disruption on roads and railways.
The Met Office warn that longer journey times should be expected, with the potential for some roads to become blocked on higher routes.
There will also be icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.