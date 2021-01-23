A BURGLAR has avoided going straight to jail for stealing a charity box following a break-in at an NHS medical centre.
Simon David Jones, 41, was swiftly arrested by police after the raid at the Brynmawr Wellbeing Centre on Monday, January 18, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.
He also pinched five bottles of perfume worth £80 during the burglary at the building’s pharmacy.
It is not known how much cash was in the charity box.
Jones, of Limestone Road, Brynmawr, pleaded guilty to burglary.
The defendant was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months.
He was ordered to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Jones must pay £293 in costs, compensation and a surcharge.