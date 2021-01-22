NEW cases of coronavirus in Wales have dipped back below the 1,000 mark according to Public Health Wales.
In the 24 hours covered by today's figures, 801 new cases were confirmed - 121 of which were in Gwent.
A further 11 deaths were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area - taking the total for the region to 835. For Wales as a whole, there were 67 newly reported deaths.
The total number of cases recorded in Wales, has now reached 185,836, while 4,459 deaths have been confirmed.
Today's confirmed cases in Gwent area: Newport, 44; Caerphilly, 28; Blaenau Gwent, nine; Torfaen, 18; Monmouthshire, 22.
The rolling weekly case rate for Wales has fallen again, with the rate to the week ending January 17, at 271.0 per 100,000 population.
Newport has the highest rate in Gwent - at 309.0 - remaining the fifth highest of Wales' 22 council areas.
The all-Wales test positivity rate for the week to January 17 is 16.5 per cent, or around one-in-six.
The new cases recorded today are:
Cardiff: 44
Wrexham: 77
Flintshire: 77
Newport: 44
Bridgend: 28
Carmarthenshire: 56
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 43
Pembrokeshire: 10
Neath Port Talbot: 47
Powys: 17
Caerphilly: 28
Swansea: 21
Vale of Glamorgan: 27
Denbighshire: 43
Gwynedd: 37
Blaenau Gwent: nine
Conwy: 21
Monmouthshire: 22
Torfaen: 18
Ceredigion: 11
Anglesey: 27
Merthyr Tydfil: 11
Unknown location: four
Outside Wales: 80
