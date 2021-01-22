AN ABERTILLERY takeaway could be closed down after failing to abide by coronavirus regulations.

The Chinese takeaway Gourmet House on Tillery Street has been handed an improvement notice after an enforcement officer visited the premises and found staff not wearing face coverings.

Staff in takeaways are required to wear face coverings, unless exempt, under the Welsh Government coronavirus regulations.

In the last week alone, more than 10 takeaways in Blaenau Gwent have been handed improvement notices for the same reason – staff not wearing face coverings.

Gourmet House was handed the improvement notice yesterday, Thursday, January 21, and was given 48 hours to make the necessary changes.

The Chinese takeaway will face a further inspection after the 48 hours is up to determine whether the improvement notice is dropped, or further action is necessary.

Blaenau Gwent council has the option to issue a closure notice if the venue fails to comply with rules after being issued with an improvement notice.

The council’s executive member for environment, Joanna Wilkins, said last week: “We have been working with local businesses to provide advice and support on what is required of them under the Covid-19 regulations.

“These rules and regulation are in place for the safety of both customers and staff and should be adhered to by law.

“We are encouraging and supporting local businesses to comply, and the majority of our businesses are doing a great job, but where businesses are failing to respond we will take the necessary action to stop coronavirus spreading in our communities in Blaenau Gwent.”