STOCK worth £900 was stolen from a Holland and Barrett store in Monmouth, police say.

The stolen items included food supplement powder.

Gwent Police are now appealing for help from the public to catch the culprits.

Officers have identified three people – all believed to be in their late teens – whom they believe could help with their enquiries.

One is a male, of slim build, and around 5ft 8in tall (172cm). He was wearing a black waist-length duffle coat with a brown, furry hood; skinny, ripped blue jeans; and white trainers with a blue rim on the heel.

Another is female, of slim build, and around 5ft 2in tall (157cm). She had her hair tied in a bun, with a yellow bow. She was wearing a black duffle coat with brown lined fur on the hood; a light coloured t-shirt, grey maxi skirt, dark coloured leggings underneath, dark coloured trainers, and was carrying a large black handbag.

The third teen was also female, of slim build, and around 5ft 2in tall (157cm). She had hair slightly longer than shoulder-length, with a middle parting. She was wearing an oversized grey or silver padded jacket with a black lined hood, a dark coloured maxi skirt with dark leggings underneath, and white and black trainers.

The theft happened at the Holland and Barrett store in Monnow Street, Monmouth, on Saturday, January 9. It was reported to the police at 12.50pm.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log number 209 of 09/01/21.

You can also send a direct message with information to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter accounts.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.