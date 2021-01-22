SOUTH Wales Police have issued a warning to be on the lookout for false coronavirus vaccine scams.

In recent weeks, a number of scams offering coronavirus vaccines in exchange for payment have been circulated. Fraudsters have also reportedly asked victims for their personal details.

Some of the fraudsters have turned up to victim’s homes unannounced, offering to administer the vaccine for a fee, and some have called homes offering the same, or asking for the person’s bank details.

Others have also asked potential victims to press a number on their keypad or send a test message to confirm they want the vaccine. These will either add a charge to the victim’s phone bill or give the fraudsters a chance to collect personal information.

Fake websites have also been set up, which look like convincing NHS vaccine booking forms – these usually ask for bank details.

Police have said all the above are fraudulent and aim to cheat the victims out of money, or expose them to further fraudulent activity. Legitimate vaccines are only being offered through letters from the NHS with a date, time and a location to attend – and payment or bank details are never requested, although recipients are asked to take a form of identification to their appointment.

South Wales Police’s economic crime unit’s detective inspector Nick Bellamy said: “These criminals are innovative, manipulative and can be extremely convincing, and are choosing to take advantage of the global pandemic in an attempt to line their own pockets.

“The Covid vaccine will always be administered by the NHS, free of charge, and you’ll never have to provide bank or financial details, nor passwords or PINs, to get one.

“Fake messages or phone calls purporting to be from the NHS or government may ask you to provide personal information of click on a link, or offer a Covid-related government grant. Again, these are scams.”

The force want the public to remember that the NHS will:

Never ask for payments, as the vaccine is free of charge;

Never ask for bank details;

Never arrive at your home, unannounced, to give the vaccine;

Never ask you to prove your identity by sending copies of personal documents.

The force also want the public to make others aware of these scams – particularly those who may not be online.

DI Bellamy said: “Throughout the pandemic we’ve seen people come together to help their community and take the necessary measures to keep each other safe and protect our NHS, and the rollout of the coronavirus vaccination offers us all some hope.

“While a small minority may try to use the situation to scam others, we can all look out for loved ones and pass on this advice so they can spot the signs of a scam.”

Anyone who has been, or thinks they have been, a victim of fraud or identity theft should contact Action Fraud through https://actionfraud.police.uk or on 0300 123 2040 or contact the police on 101.