HEALTH minister Vaughan Gething has said he remains "confident" that 70 per cent of over-80s will receive their first coronavirus dosage by Sunday - despite only around 23 per cent having receiving it so far.

Mr Gething was asked about the vaccination figures in the Senedd on Tuesday, with Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth asking the Welsh Government to be "absolutely transparent" about the situation in Wales.

"You will see an increase of delivery through this week and into next week as well," said Mr Gething.

"And it's worth reflecting that, as we stand now, I am confident that seven in 10 over-80s in Wales by the end of this week will have had their first shot, and seven in 10 of our care home residents and staff by the end of this week will have had their first vaccine as well.

"That is an increasing level of pace and confidence, increasing protection, exactly as I and every member of this government want to see, because I recognise the crucial importance of this vaccination programme.

"There'll be no lack of effort or urgency in doing the right thing on our part to keep Wales safe."

In the latest release by Public Health Wales, 43,879 people over the age of 80 (23.9 per cent) had received their first dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, 20,087 care home workers (67.5 per cent) and 16,602 care home residents (56.4 per cent) have so far received their vaccination.