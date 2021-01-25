Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Mabel Grace Davy was born on December 14, 2020, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 6oz. Her parents are Jacqueline and Thomas Davy, of St Julian’s, Newport and her sibling is Austin, aged four.

Kai Hillman arrived on November 25, 2020, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 9oz. Kai was born with oesophageal atresia and Tracheo-oesophageal fistula. He had his operation and is still recovering. His parents are Danny Hillman and Natalie Miles, of Nantyglo, and his brother is Corey, aged four.

Kenna Serina Satterthwaite was born at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, on December 23, 2020, weighing 7.5lb. She is the first child of Matthew and Daniella Satterthwaite, of Sebastopol.

Isabella May Moss came into the world two weeks early on July 23, 2020, at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 6lb 13oz. Her parents are Katie Hayman and Kyron Moss, of Tredegar, and her sibling is Cai, aged three.

Welcome to Olivia-Rose Evans who was born at home in Newport on November 5, 2020, weighing 9lb 2oz. Her parents are Jessica Sharland and Nathan Evans and her big sisters are Connie, 10, and nine-year-old Evie.

Iris Hope Autumn-Rose Sutherland arrived on November 9, 2020, at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 8lb 10oz. Her parents are Kelly Pardue and Daniel Sutherland, of Newport. Kelly said: "Iris was born on thr anniversary of three years being together. The most precious gift we could ever receive. She’s our rainbow baby and is named after her big sister Autumn-Rose."

Jesse Ellis Plumley was born at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, on December 21, 2020, weighing 6lb15oz. Jesse is the first child of Sarah Davies and Martin Plumley, of Newport.

Tanesha-Jean Lloyd arrived on December 21, 2020, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 12oz. She is the fifth child and only daughter of Kimberley and Gareth Lloyd, of Pentwyn, Pontypool. Her brothers are Rhys, 13, Ryan, 11, Rowan, eight, and Rio-Lee, 16 months.

Paris Dee arrived on December 30, 2020, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb. She is the first child of Shannon Dee Sims and Adam Gillett, of Newport.