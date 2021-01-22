BLAENAU Gwent council’s policy on violence against women could be extended to include men and non-binary – those who identify as neither male or female – individuals.

The policy known as violence against women, domestic abuse, and sexual violence policy, applies to council and school staff across the county borough, but could be renamed to be more inclusive and free from gender bias.

The policy aims to make sure that the support mechanisms are in place to assist victims of domestic abuse or violence.

The amended policy includes leave for up to five days and other supportive measures for victims.

It has been proposed that the amended policy is called domestic abuse, violence and sexual violence policy.

A report on the proposed change says: “The amended policy fulfils that requirement, but the title of the amended policy makes clear that this policy is not exclusive to women, in recognition that men, women and non-binary individuals are victims of violence, domestic abuse and sexual violence.

“This demonstrates that the amended policy is free from gender bias and that all individuals suffering from domestic abuse/violence are covered, and supported by, a policy which is applicable to them, irrespective of gender.”

The report says that domestic abuse will affect one in four women and one in six men in their lifetime and leads to on average two women being murdered each week and 30 men per year.

The report has been considered by scrutiny committee and recommended for approval. It will now go to full council, who will consider whether to implement the changes.