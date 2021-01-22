A MAN has been remanded in custody after he admitted carrying out an arson attack at a petrol station.
Geraint Gillard, 30, pleaded guilty to committing the offence at the Texaco Garage on Pontypool’s Osborne Road on November 28, 2020.
The defendant, of Uplands Drive, Trevethin, Pontypool, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court via video link from the city’s prison.
Judge David Wynn Morgan adjourned the case so that a pre-sentence report and psychiatric report could be prepared.
Gillard is due to be sentenced on March 5.