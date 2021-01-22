A NEWPORT man has been charged with robbery following an alleged incident at a convenience store in the city.
The 50-year-old man appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court this morning (Friday).
He was charged in connection with an alleged robbery at Lifestyle Stores in Pentonville, Newport, that took place on Wednesday, January 20.
Another man, who is 37 years old, was also arrested on suspicion of robbery following the alleged incident.
He has been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.
