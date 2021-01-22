BORIS Johnson is to hold a press briefing this afternoon when he addresses the nation at 5pm.
The prime minister’s briefing comes as the country continues to record high numbers of cases and record death tolls.
It is expected that Mr Johnson will urge members of the public to stay at home and reduce the strain on the NHS.
It’s also anticipated that the prime minister will praise the rollout of the vaccination, with two million more citizens vaccinated in the past week.
His speech will come a day after home secretary Priti Patel unveiled stricter fines for those breaking lockdown rules, with £800 fines issued to those in England who attend house parties.
What time is Boris Johnson speaking?
The prime minister is scheduled to address the public and the press at 5pm.
Where can I watch his press briefing?
Boris Johnson's briefing will be available to watch live on BBC News.
You can watch online through BBC iPlayer here, while Sky News has a live YouTube stream here.
What did Priti Patel say at yesterday’s briefing?
On Thursday the home secretary announced that fines of £800 will be slapped on people caught at house parties as part of tougher measures to crack down on illegal gatherings during the pandemic - but only in England.