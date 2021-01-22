THE family of a man who died following a collision on the A4063 Sarn bypass have paid tribute to him.

Byron Jeanes died at the scene after he was in collision with a black BMW shortly before 5.45am on Wednesday.

Paying tribute to the 49-year-old from Bridgend, his family said: “We are heartbroken and we will cherish the time we were able to spend together and the memories made.

“Byron was a son, husband, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle to a loving family and he will be greatly missed by all.

“Byron worked for the local authority for the past 30 years and his work colleagues were like a second family to him.

"Byron was well-known by many people in the Bridgend area and would do whatever he could to help anyone in need. Nothing was too much trouble.

“He liked a good laugh and could always be relied on to lighten the mood wherever he was; he was a larger than life character.

“He loved music, films and the company of others, but was also a quiet, kind and gentle man, who cared for his elderly parents at their home address.

MORE NEWS:

“Byron made friends easily wherever he and his wife Michelle travelled – they always came away with new friends and memories.

“The family are grateful for messages of condolences we have already received and ask that we are now given time to grieve.”

A tribute from colleagues added: “Byron was a well-respected and hardworking member of our cleansing team. He spent approximately 13 years as the Bridgend Town Cleansing Operative, where he was popular with local businesses and shoppers. His work was regarded as excellent as he took personal pride in a ‘job well done’.

“His attention to detail and on health and safety matters were well known to his friends and co-workers.

“He often greeted people with his radiant smile and a good humoured remark or two. He is sorely missed and his passing has met with great sadness.”

South Wales Police are continuing to investigate the collision.

A 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments prior to it, and anyone with dash-cam or mobile phone footage which could assist, to contact 101, quoting occurrence 2100021904.