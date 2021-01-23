The South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards’ Special Recognition category, sponsored by Tovey Bros, has attracted some inspirational nominations. Sue Bradley finds out more about the people involved.

THROUGHOUT Gwent there are many people who go the extra mile to help others, a quality highlighted in the Pride of Gwent Awards’ ‘Special Recognition’ category, sponsored by Tovey Bros.

In 2019 this accolade went to Chloe Simmonds, the young woman who inspired Chloe’s Community Cupboard, a Tredegar-based organisation that supplies essentials to low income families, lone parents, people who are struggling and the homeless.

This year’s nominations revolve around individuals who work for a nursing home, the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council Youth Service.

Deborah Cottis of Claremont Court Care Home in Malpas has been put forward for her work in keeping residents and staff as safe as possible during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As well as ensuring adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), the home’s training and development officer has worked hard to provide support to staff and look after their mental wellbeing.

Ms Cottis, who joined Claremont Court in 2017, is praised for the way she has “selflessly maintained the very smooth running of the home”.

“She’s made sure every member of staff feels safe and secure with correct training, PPE and protocols and has worked hard to provide reassurance to residents’ relatives during these uncertain times, putting in place video calls and a ‘Keep in Touch’ Facebook page, in which we could share photographs of people’s loved ones during this hard time,” said the person nominating her.

Rachel Lawrence and the Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Inspire Team have been nominated by a grateful mum for “going above and beyond” their job descriptions and supporting teenagers and their families when the young people are having difficulties and at risk of falling through the cracks.

“They don’t get the recognition they deserve,” explained the mum. “Even when the teen is reluctant to engage, they continue to support and hold in there, thinking outside the box and winning the trust of these teenagers even when they have lost trust in everyone.”

Ms Lawrence is applauded for the difference she made to one particular situation and for her professionalism, support, empathy, determination and consistency.

Nicola Wheten has been put forward for her tireless work to develop and launch the innovative Newport Engagement Hub based at Malpas Fire Station.

This multi-agency hub is focused on community safety and works to develop better outcomes for vulnerable young people in the Gwent area.

Ms Wheten, the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s crimes and consequences project manager, is praised for her “passion, enthusiasm and drive”.

The hub brings together a variety of partner organisations, with anti-social behaviour being among the issues it seeks to address. It allows information to be shared easily and supports collaborative and preventative work, such as established young programmes such as Phoenix, Crimes and Consequences, Fire Cadets and Momentum.

“The hub will benefit communities across South Wales for years to come and aims to strengthen community confidence through effective working,” states the nomination.

The Pride of Gwent Awards is due to be broadcast as a virtual ceremony on the South Wales Argus’s Facebook page at 7pm on Thursday, March 11.

