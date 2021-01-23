LIDL and Aldi have revealed the latest items hitting the shelves in the middle aisles of their stores from Sunday, January 24, 2021.

We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

LIDL

In the middle of Lidl this week the supermarket chain is focusing hair and beauty with a range of products products available at bargain prices.

These include:

South Wales Argus: Silvercrest Professional Ionic Hair Dryer (Aldi)Silvercrest Professional Ionic Hair Dryer (Aldi)

The Silvercrest Professional Ionic Hair Dryer is available for £14.99.

South Wales Argus: Silvercrest Cellulite Massager (Aldi)Silvercrest Cellulite Massager (Aldi)

This Silvercrest Cellulite Massager has six rollers for vertical and horizontal massage will help you get noticeably firmer skin. Available for £12.99.

South Wales Argus: Silvercrest Epilator (LIDL)Silvercrest Epilator (LIDL)

Enjoy silky-smooth skin and long-lasting results with this Silvercrest Epilator with 32 stainless steel pairs of tweezers. Available for £14.99.

Find more deals at Lidl.co.uk.

Aldi

The week in Aldi, the supermarket is focused on pet products, offering a range of products for your pets.

These include:

South Wales Argus: Grey Herringbone Cat Igloo Bed (Aldi)Grey Herringbone Cat Igloo Bed (Aldi)

Provide your cat with a purr-fect Pet Collection igloo to snuggle up in, available online for just £9.99.

South Wales Argus: Petkit Pet Water Fountain (Aldi)Petkit Pet Water Fountain (Aldi)

Ensure your pets always have frsh, filtered water with this PetKit Pet Water Fountain. Only available online and with 5-star reveiws this is available for £34.99.

Keep your dog warm and cosy with this stylish fleece-lined coat available for £6.99.

Find out more at Aldi.co.uk.​