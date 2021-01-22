THE UK Government is "letting down" people living with terminal illnesses, with 18 months having passed since the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) announced a review into the matter, according to a Newport MP

At the moment, in order to access benefits quickly, people with unpredictable terminal conditions like Motor Neurone Disease need to prove that they have six months or less left to live; and they risk losing their benefits altogether if they live longer than three years.

Six months ago, Newport East MP Jessica Morden presented a bill on the issue.

Last summer Ms Morden presented her Welfare (Terminal Illness) Bill to the Commons calling on the government to address these issues and respond to the review into benefits it launched the year before.

Now, with 18 months having passed since the DWP announcing a review into the matter - in July 2018 - Ms Morden has joined the Motor Neurone Disease Association in calling for the UK Government to take action on terminal illness benefits.

READ MORE:

A tweet from the Motor Neurone Disease Association this week said: "18 months ago the DWP promised to review the benefits system for terminally ill people.

"Yet the findings still haven't been published.

"Since then 3,000 more people have been diagnosed with MND and need fast access to benefits. When will the Government publish the review?"

Ms Morden said: "There is still no update from the government on what will be done to improve a system which is not fit for purpose, and is letting down extremely vulnerable people.

"It really is high time for action from the DWP.

"This is an issue which cuts to the core of the moral purpose of our social security system and the values of the society we want to live in. In the autumn the department promised an update 'soon', but even more time has passed since.

"Something needs to be done to address the unfair situation - our most vulnerable citizens and their families should not be forced to spend their final months together wrestling with the complexities of an obstructive benefits system."