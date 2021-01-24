WE HAVE been asking readers to share their love of cars - from classics to hot hatches, and vintage to supercars.

Here Mark Mansfield, of Newport talks about his passion for motors.

What car/s do you own? Model, year etc

Ford Focus and Mazda MX5

Why did you decide to buy this particular car?

Having owned a Mk1 MX5 for 12 years and enjoying every mile I decided to upgrade it three years ago.

Mark Mansfield's Mazda MX5

What was your first car and why did you buy it?

A 1972 Ford Capri which I bought off my training instructor at Llanwern steelworks in 1980.

Mark Mansfield's 1972 Ford Capri

What is your dream car and why?

An Aston Martin having seen one owned by the owner of the garage I use.

What other cars have you owned and which was your favourite?

In total I have owned 16 cars and my present MX5 is by far the most enjoyable.

What do you think a car says about its driver?

The condition and cleanliness tells me everything about the owner.

What do you think you'll get next and why?

When I replace my Focus it will be for a premium brand such as BMW or Mercedes as, having just retired, it's something I always promised myself.

What does your family think about your passion for cars?

My wife doesn't mind as I keep her car in the same condition as my two cars.

What's the furthest you've driven and why?

In 2018 we toured the Republic of Ireland in the MX5 with almost every mile driven with the roof down.

Mark Mansfield's Mazda MX5 on his trip to Ireland

Do you go to car shows and which one is your favourite?

Yes but only to view. My favourite is at Barry Island where they display the cars on the seafront.

The Ring of Kerry, Ireland, pictured during Mark Mansfield's trip in his prized Mazda MX5

Would you ever go electric and why?

Not at the moment due to cost and lack of charging points.

The Ring of Kerry, Ireland, pictured during Mark Mansfield's trip in his prized Mazda MX5

What's your favourite road to drive on and why?

The coastal road between Newport and Cardiff is nice. Also the A470 between Merthyr and Brecon with unlimited views of countryside and reservoirs.