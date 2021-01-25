A DRUG dealer who sent out 'text bombs' to potential customers and was caught with cannabis worth thousands of pounds was handed a suspended jail sentence.
Beal Peters, 25, was arrested after police raided a house in Newport’s St Johns Road in October 2019, prosecutor Tabitha Walker said.
She told how the defendant turned up at the property with 28.5g of cannabis in a carrier bag while officers searched the property.
The drugs had a potential street value of £1,400, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
READ MORE:
- Thug attacked ex and headbutted police officer after downing bottle of rum
- ‘Vile paedophile' jailed after ‘destroying teenage victim’s life’
- Gwent Police officer stalked by her ‘psycho’ boyfriend
A further drugs warrant was executed at another Newport address where cannabis worth £2,800 was found.
Ms Walker said: “The police recovered a mobile phone with drug related messages.
“The defendant had sent text bombs to potential customers.
“One read, ‘Critical haze for sale.’ Another said, 'Raw, 12 for 15. Good quality cannabis.'
"There was a message sent to the phone which asked, ‘How much a Q for lemonade?’ Lemonade is a strain of cannabis.”
Peters, formerly of Newport, now of Candwr Lane, Ponthir, Monmouthshire, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
He also admitted offering to sell the class B drug.
The offences took place between October 1 and October 3, 2019.
The prosecutor added he had previous convictions but none for drug related offences.
She explained how the long delay in the case coming to court came about as a result of the officer in the case being seconded to Gwent Police’s organised crime unit.
The court was told that Peters, who represented himself, was unable to perform unpaid work in the community because of a bad back.
Judge Daniel Williams jailed him for six months, suspended for 12 months.
Peters was ordered to pay £200 towards prosecution costs and a £122 victim surcharge.