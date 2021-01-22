GWENT Police were called to several illegal house parties across the region last weekend.
Last weekend, 54 people were fined for breaching Covid-19 regulations including for having house parties.
Officers attended house parties in Pontypool, Newport and Rhymney, Caerphilly last weekend.
Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough said: “Alert level four restrictions are still in place in Wales which means that people should remain in their own household and only travel when necessary.
"House parties and any mixing of households, both indoors and outdoors, is prohibited by Welsh Government regulations.
“Organising parties and gatherings is dangerous, selfish and is totally unacceptable in light of the current threat we face.
"Please don’t risk the lives of your loved ones and the wider community by having house parties or gatherings.
“We would like to thank the majority of Gwent residents who are adhering to Covid regulations and we will continue to engage, explain and encourage our communities to work together with us to keep everyone safe.
“For those who blatantly go against the restrictions, we will take enforcement action.
"Coronavirus levels remain high across much of Gwent, and by following Welsh Government advice we’re all saving lives and protecting the NHS.”