THE Open Hearth pub in Newport had formed part of the community for many years, with weddings, birthdays and friendly gatherings aplenty down the years.
That was until it was unceremoniously destroyed by fire on Sunday - with another fire just a few days later causing more damage.
Following the blaze, we asked you for your memories of the pub.
The Open Hearth pub after the fire
The incident, branded "shameful" by resident Barbara Reynolds, robbed people of a "fun place to be".
"Fond memories of the Open Hearth in my teens," she said.
"Lots of football presentation nights. Had my engagement party there.
"It's not nice for the people living in the area now."
Jennifer Southall said that she used to go there every Friday night with her sisters, while Chris Spruce played darts for the ladies team for years.
Lisa Forrest was a former landlady of the Open Hearth and, alongside Roger Robertson, learnt "all I knew about running a pub and got my pub licence".
"To be honest, best time of my life. Met some fab friends I call my family.
"God bless you all, so sad to see this happen to the place."
Parties seem to have been a staple at the Open Hearth, with Kelly Anderson recalling her father's 40th birthday and Sandra Thacker her engagement party back in 1978.
However, wedding receptions were also remembered fondly among the comments.
Maria Fletcher, Michele Clarke and Christine Heard (pictured) all celebrated their respective weddings at the Open Hearth.