LOCKDOWN has seen everyone come up with alternatives to going to the pub, from Zoom drinks to converting your shed into your own DIY watering hole, but now another option could be to own your own social club.
The Arundel Club, on Ton Mawr Street in Blaenavon, is going under the hammer in February.
The Arundel Club in Blaenavon is going up for auction. Picture: Paul Fosh Auctions
The former social club and adjoining four-bedroom maisonette is on the market with Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions with a guide price of £145,000.
The building, dating back to 1902, is described as a “deceptively large former public house and four-bedroom accommodation.”
It was converted into a social club in 1952.
The social club space at The Arundel Club in Blaenavon. Pictures: Paul Fosh Auctions.
The social club features a bar area and a function room, a pool room, a snooker room, a kitchen and a wine cellar.
There is also a raised beer terrace which can accommodate 30 to 40 people - perfect for when restrictions on gatherings are relaxed.
Inside the four-bed maisonette at The Arundel Club in Blaenavon. Pictures: Paul Fosh Auctions
The maisonette has two bedrooms, a lounge, a kitchen, and a bathroom on the first floor, with a further two bedrooms on the second floor.
The online auction will be held from Tuesday, February 2 to Thursday, February 4.
You can find out more, or join the auction, at paulfoshauctions.com/auctions