A MAN is facing a prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to stalking his ex-girlfriend and her new partner.
Daniel Cameron, 41, of St Arvans Road, Southville, Cwmbran, admitted the offences in front of Judge Daniel Williams at Cardiff Crown Court.
He has also pleaded guilty to the production of cannabis.
The offences were committed between September and November 2020.
Sentence was adjourned until February 12 so that a report into Cameron’s background can be prepared.
The defendant, who has previous convictions, was warned a custodial sentence would be the likely outcome in the case.
Cameron was represented by Hilary Roberts and the prosecution by Harry Baker.
He was remanded in custody.
