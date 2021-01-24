CARE home residents and staff in Chepstow have said they are relieved to be vaccinated after a “vaccine cross-border blockage” which left vulnerable people in limbo.

NHS England said it expects to vaccinate staff and residents at all care homes in England by the end of this week, but the Welsh Government said NHS England refused to vaccinate anyone at any care homes if they are registered at GP surgeries in Wales.

The confusion left people at the Castleford House Care Home in Tutshill worried and uncertain about when they would get their vaccines, care home manager Ben Miller has said.

Although the care home is just across the border in Gloucestershire, it is registered to Vauxhall Surgery in Chepstow, on the Welsh side of the border.

The Welsh Government has said that although it has offered vaccines to Welsh care homes registered to surgeries in England, this offer “was not reciprocated” by NHS England, which caused confusion for many care homes along the border.

After discussions this week, the Welsh Government has said it will now also be vaccinating residents in England registered to surgeries in Wales, and hopes to get that done by the end of this week.

Before residents were vaccinated at the care home on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Miller said the last few weeks have been “extremely frustrating”.

“The surgery have been brilliant and are in constant contact, but it’s my understanding they’ve been refused vaccines until now,” he said.

“I was told they couldn’t provide the vaccinations due to border issues.

“There were homes literally minutes away from us in Wales who were all sorted a while ago because they went to Cwmbran [vaccination site], but we couldn't go there because we’re in England.

“I feel as though I’ve had to beg, borrow and steal to get this far.”

Kath Thompson, whose mother is a resident at the care home, said: “I am appalled and upset.

“I’m a healthcare worker and I’ve had my first vaccine. This is playing politics with vulnerable people’s lives.”

Before residents were vaccinated Monmouth MP David Davies said he has received similar reports from care homes on the Herefordshire side of the border.

“These residents, some of whom have dementia, are high risk and I have been contacted by anxious family members who are very upset that their loved ones are not being protected,” he said.

“Understandably, there is a great deal of anger that those who fall into the most vulnerable category are being let down so appallingly, simply because of a postcode.”

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “No care home residents are being denied vaccines.

“The NHS in Wales is vaccinating all care home residents in Wales, including those who have a GP in England.

“Unfortunately, this week we have been advised by NHS England that it will not be reciprocating this arrangement.

“Therefore, in addition to vaccinating care home residents in Wales, NHS Wales is also vaccinating residents in English care homes, who are registered with a GP in Wales.

“The NHS in Wales is also vaccinating all frontline health and care staff working in Wales who are registered with GPs in England, as part of its duty of care.”

NHS England has been contacted for comment.