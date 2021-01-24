A PONTYPOOL garage has collected hundreds of pounds worth of essential items for patients in hospitals across Gwent.

Staff at Motazone, on Station Road in Griffithstown, ran an appeal for items for patients in response to an appeal by the health board.

The health board had appealed for men and women's nightwear, and essential toiletries (soap, shampoo, shower gel, shaving foam, and toothpaste).

Paul Scull, from the garage, said: “We always try to do things to help. We are doing free MOTs for health workers – and have done since March.

“This is a local business and lots of local people come in, so we thought it would be nice to help.

“We saw the appeal and contacted to health board about how we could help. We advertised on our Facebook page, and had quite a few people donating items. We got a really good response.

“We started it off with £100 of items, and the One Stop next door also donated £50 of items.

“It doesn’t cost a lot of money, but it is a good way to help out.

“We are taking it to the Aneurin Bevan collection centre [on Friday]. We wanted to make sure we had enough.

“But if people still want to donate, we will continue to collect items for patients.”

As well as running the appeal, the garage has offered NHS staff and key workers free MOTs and special offers since the first lockdown. And last month, they ran a promotion to support local people who were struggling to buy food or toys for Christmas.

Anyone wishing to donate can drop off items to Panteg Service Station, Station Road, Griffithstown between 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday-Friday and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

Other groups or businesses wanting to organise a donation for patients in Gwent can call 01633 838516 or email enquiries.aneurinbevanchc@waleschc.org.uk