GWENT Police have shared body camera footage of them shutting down an illegal house party last weekend.
The footage was taken after a call was received about a house party involving three households in Rhymney on Saturday, January 16.
It shows a woman answering the door to the police to which they ask: "Is there anyone inside that doesn't live here now?", to which she responds: "No."
She then goes on to say: "Well, I'm not going to pay it" in reply to the officer saying she could be fined if he finds evidence of any coronavirus regulation breaches.
She even tries to stop the officer from entering the house.
The woman went on to explain that the reason people were in her house was due to them being in her household bubble.
The Welsh Government rules are that a person living on their own can create a support bubble, but only with only one other household.
Last weekend officers attended illegal house parties in Pontypool, Newport, and Rhymney as well.