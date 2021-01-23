RESIDENTS of Pill in Newport can now take a coronavirus test in the heart of their community, with the opening of a testing centre in the area's Commercial Road.
A local testing site has opened today in the car park of the former Kwik Save story, at 169 Commercial Road, as part of the Welsh Government's drive to improve access to coronavirus tests.
The aim is that those attending can walk to the centre, cutting out the need to drive to get a test.
From Monday, the testing centre it will operate from 8am to 8pm.
Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus - such as a new continuous cough, high temperature, or loss of taste and/or smell, is advised to book a test as soon as possible, by telelphoning 119 or by visiting www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test
If you have symptoms, you and any household members should isolate immediately. Your whole household should continue to isolate until the test result is received.
If the test is positive, all household members and close contacts should continue to isolate for 10 days as per current guidance.
Newport City Council is working closely with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, NHS Wales and the Welsh Government to identify sites that are easier to access for residents.