GWENT could wake up to snow tomorrow morning, with a Met Office yellow weather warning in place across Wales, much of the Midlands, and the south of England.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to -2°C in Newport, Abergavenny and other parts of Gwent towards and beyond midnight, before warming to around 0°C.

In Newport, the Met Office is forecasting a growing likelihood of snow from around 5am, becoming sleetier beyond 8am as the temperature pushes above freezing.

In Abergavenny, snow is forecast as highly likely from 5am through to 10am, with temperatures remaining at 0°C for longer.

"An area of snow will push across England and Wales Sunday, with the chance of disruption," says the Met Office statement accompanying the yellow weather warning for snow

The snow will bring possible travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers; possible delays or cancellations to rail travel, difficulties in getting in and out of some rural communities; and possibly power cuts.

The Met Office hour-by-hour forecast for Newport is:

10pm, temp. -1°C

11pm,- temp. -1°C

Midnight, temp. -2°C

1am, temp. -2°C

2am, temp. -1°C

3am, temp. 0°C

4am, temp. 0°C

5am, temp. 0°C, 80 per cent chance of snow

6am, temp. 0°C, 90 per cent chance of snow

7am, temp. 1°C, 90 per cent chance of snow

8am, temp. 1°C, 70 per cent chance of snow

9am, temp. 1°C, 50 per cent chance of snow/sleet

10am, temp. 1°C, 50 per cent chance of snow/sleet

Thereafter the weather is forecast to be overcast, with the temperature remaining at 1°C, rising to 2°C in the middle of the afternoon, when there may be some sunny spells.

The Met Office hour-by-hour forecast for Abergavenny is:

10pm, temp. -1°C

11pm,- temp. -1°C

Midnight, temp. -2°C

1am, temp. -2°C

2am, temp. -2°C

3am, temp. -1°C

4am, temp. -1°C

5am, temp. 0°C, 50 per cent chance of snow

6am, temp. 0°C, 80 per cent chance of snow

7am, temp. 0°C, 80 per cent chance of snow

8am, temp. 0°C, 80 per cent chance of snow

9am, temp. 0°C, 80 per cent chance of snow

10am, temp. 0°C, 80 per cent chance of snow

Thereafter, the weather is forecast to be overcast, with the temperature remaining at 1°C, until the late afternoon. A 60 per cent chance of snow is forecast at 4pm.

The forecast is similar for other parts of Gwent, and another frosty night is forecast Sunday into Monday, when a sunny morning is in prospect.

All information from Met Office and correct as of 7pm, Saturday January 23.