ICY conditions are making driving difficult this morning, as it was throughout the night across Gwent.
Gwent Police had to deal with two crashes in the early hours of this morning. The first was in Transmawr Lane, Bettws, and officers reported the road and those in the surrounding area as "very icy" and drivers were advised to avoid if possible.
The incident happened at around 2am, as did a crash in Henllys Lanes near to Castell Y Bwch, between Newport and Cwmbran. The road was closed for a time.
No further details are available at the moment.