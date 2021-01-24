A WEATHER warning for snow in Wales has been extended until midnight tonight.

Gwent and the rest of the country awoke to several inches of snow this morning, though it had stopped falling in most places by 7am.

But the temperature is not expected to rise much above 0°C today and frost is expected through the night.

The yellow warning for snow has been extended by the Met Office unitl midnight. Image: Met Office

The Met Office yellow warning for snow (above) originally ran in Wales until 9pm tonight, but has been extended by three hours.

There is also now a 50 per cent chance of further snow forecast for Newport from 4pm-6pm today.

The temperature in Newport is expected to dip down to -1°C or -2°C for much of the night, remaining below freezing until around 8am.

In the Abergavenny area, the Met Office is forecasting a 40-50 per cent chance of more snow from 8pm tonight, until around 11pm, and temperatures in north Gwent are forecast to drop to around -3°C through much of the night.

Tomorrow is forecast to be sunny, but cold, in Gwent with temperatures reaching no higher than 4-5°C.