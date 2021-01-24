SIX people were issued with fixed penalty coronavirus breach fines last night after being caught by Gwent Police officers in a house in Blaina.

The six involved were all from different households, according to a Twitter message issued by officers.

They were watching a boxing match together.

READ MORE:

The incident follows several others broken up by police in recent days, including a house party in Rhymney, and a similar event in Bargoed.

More than 15 people were issued with fines in the aftermath of the latter incident.