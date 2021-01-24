CORONAVIRUS testing centres across Gwent have been closed today due to safety concerns.
The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board took the decision to stop testing at all sites across Gwent following a risk assessments.
Due to the snow, it was decided that the sites should be closed, though work is being carried out to visit the most vulnerable at home.
Further assessments will take place this afternoon to see if testing can resume at the sites tomorrow.
READ MORE:
- Live updates as snow covers Newport, Caerphilly and Gwent
- Gwent weather warning extended amid possibility of more snow
- Labrodoodle Davey is heading to Gwent for training ahead of new life
A statement from the health board said: "Risk assessments have been carried out and the decision has been made to close all test sites in Gwent.
"We are working hard to mobilise our teams to carry out home visits for the most vulnerable.
"We will be monitoring the weather and making further assessments later on this afternoon for tomorrow.
"As always, the safety of our staff and the community is paramount."