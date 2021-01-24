A MAN who attacked a police officer just before Christmas and burgled a vets practice has been jailed.
Gareth Rees Miller, 31, of Russell Drive, Malpas, Newport, admitted assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and public disorder.
The offences were committed in the St Julians area of the city on December 22 and December 23, 2020.
This put the defendant in breach of a suspended prison sentence for burglary with intent at Budget Vets on Malpas Road as well as theft and fraud.
At Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court, Miller was jailed for 38 weeks.
He was also ordered to pay a £128 surcharge after his release from prison.