THERE is a 70-90 per cent chance of snow in northern parts of Torfaen between 5pm and 7pm today, and a 50 per cent chance between 8pm and 10pm, according to the Met Office forecast.
The Met Office yellow warning for snow - which extends across Wales and into the Midlands and the south of England - has been extended from 9pm until midnight.
And other areas of Torfaen may not escape a further snowfall, with the forecast for Pontypool is currently showing a 40-60 per cent chance of snow between 6pm and 11pm.
It will be icy throughout Torfaen tonight, making driving conditions difficult, with the temperature in Pontypool set to drop to -2°C - and in Blaenavon the temperature could drop as low -4°C.
Pontypool Golf Club in the snow this morning. Picture: Sarah Atkinson
Torfaen, in common with the rest of Gwent, awoke to a blanket of snow this morning, with the fall several inches deep in places.
But the forecast for tomorrow in the area is for sunshine, with temperatures set to rise slightly, to a maximum 4°C.
All information from Met Office and correct as of 2.30pm, Sunday January 24.