THERE is up to a 60 per cent chance of further snow in parts of Monmouthshire today, according to the Met Office forecast.

The Met Office yellow warning for snow - which extends across Wales and into the Midlands and the south of England - has been extended from 9pm until midnight.

And the Met Office is forecasting for Monmouthshire:

  • Chepstow - 50 per cent chance of snow between 5pm and 6pm, and between 9pm and 11pm tonight. Overnight, the temperature may drop to -1°C. Tomorrow will be sunny with a maximum temperature of 5°C;
  • Usk - 60 per cent chance of snow between 5pm and 7pm. Overnight, the temperature may drop to -3°C. Tomorrow will be sunny with a maximum temperature of 5°C;
  • Monmouth - 60 per cent chance of snow between 4pm and 5pm, and a 50 per cent chance between 9pm and 11pm. Overnight, the temperature may drop to 5°C. Tomorrow will be sunny with a maximum temperature of 5°C;
  • Abergavenny - 60 per cent chance between 5pm and 6pm. Overnight, the temperature may drop to -2°C. Tomorrow will be sunny with a maximum temperature of 5°C.

It is likely that temperatures could fall even lower than generally forecasted, in the hills.

Monmouthshire, in common with the rest of Gwent, awoke to a blanket of snow this morning, with the fall several inches deep in places.

All information from the Met Office, and correct as of 3pm, Sunday January 24.