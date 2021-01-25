THE CORONAVIRUS pandemic has led to a decline in burglary – yet Gwent Police recorded the equivalent of six burglaries a day last year.

The force recorded 2,067 burglaries between January and November of 2020 - a 15 per cent decrease when compared with 2,392 between January and November 2019.

These 2,067 burglaries reported to Gwent Police are out of a total of 252,828 in Wales and England between January and November 2020 – this is the equivalent of 755 burglaries a day.

Across the UK, January was the worst month for burglaries (31,016) and May had the lowest number of cases (18,343).

Throughout the UK there was a 24 per cent decrease in burglaries, believed to be a result of the coronavirus pandemic meaning that people spent more time at home.

This research was shared by OnlineMortgageAdvisor.co.uk who have offered these ‘top burglary prevention tips’:

Check Doors and Windows

Before going out or going to bed make sure all your windows are closed and doors properly locked.

To prevent prying eyes ensure you close all curtains and blinds before heading out or sleeping.

Motion-Activated Floodlights

Consider fitting a motion-activated floodlight at the front and back of your property.

Burglars want to quickly sneak in and out without any detection, so a motivation-activated floodlight is likely to deter them as it puts a direct spotlight on anyone who enters the driveway or garden.

Security Markings

Mark your postcode or first line of address on your valuables to make them less attractive to burglars.

You can achieve this by using a police-approved forensic marking solution which is only visible under ultraviolet (UV) light and makes it harder for burglars to sell items and easier for police to identify stolen goods.

Invest in the Right Tech

If you’ve not already done so, it could be worthwhile to install a reputable burglar alarm and CCTV camera.

This reduces the chance of your property being targeted.

Additionally, a smart doorbell will enable you to keep a close eye on your main door and catch any opportunistic criminals who try tamper it or the letterbox.