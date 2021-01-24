GWENT Police have issued a warning following worrying reports today.

Officers have received multiple reports of snowballs being thrown at moving cars in Newport.

They have warned those responsible that it "will not be tolerated.

A spokesman for Gwent Police's Newport officers said: "Multiple reports today of groups of youthes throwing snowballs at moving vehicles.

"This is dangerous behaviour and will not be tolerated.

"Be sensible in this weather. Do not put others in danger for your entertainment."

More snow is possible across Gwent this evening.

The temperature is not expected to rise much above 0°C today and frost is expected through the night.

The Met Office yellow warning for snow originally ran in Wales until 9pm tonight, but has been extended by three hours.

There is also now a 50 per cent chance of further snow forecast for Newport from today.

The temperature in Newport is expected to dip down to -1°C or -2°C for much of the night, remaining below freezing until around 8am.

In the Abergavenny area, the Met Office is forecasting a 40-50 per cent chance of more snow from 8pm tonight, until around 11pm, and temperatures in north Gwent are forecast to drop to around -3°C through much of the night.

Tomorrow is forecast to be sunny, but cold, in Gwent with temperatures reaching no higher than 4-5°C.