A ROUND-UP of recent court cases involving defendants from Newport, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly:

Newport

PAUL ANDREW GERRY, 38, of William Lovett Gardens, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks after he admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order, stealing goods from Tesco and the theft of a wallet.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

JYAD MOHAMMIDI, 19, of Craven Street, Coventry, was ordered to pay a £180 in costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possessing a hunting knife in public on Newport’s Chepstow Road.

MOHAMED ELGADI, 29, of Kestrel Way, Duffryn, Newport, was jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to the theft of Nike trainers worth £90 from Sports Direct.

He was made the subject of a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement and must pay £303 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

RAYMOND LEE, 36, of Commercial Street, Newport, was jailed for 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

He was made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew for three months and ordered to pay a £213 in costs and a surcharge.

KYLE FAIRFAX, 33, of Morden Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in costs, a fine and surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly in public.

RADU MOHARICI, 35, of Feering Street, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified.

He was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay a £213 in costs and a surcharge.

RICHARD GRAY, 46, of Wheeler Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £154 in a surcharge and fine after he admitted driving without insurance and possession of amphetamine.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Blaenau Gwent

DECLAN ALDRED, 23, of Roundhouse Close, Nantyglo, was jailed for four months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified.

He was banned from driving for 26 months and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

MITCHELL BLANCHARD, 27, of Beechfield Close, Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drink driving.

He was ordered to pay £419 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

Caerphilly

DEVON EVANS, 18, of Coronation Crescent, Fochriw, was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and surcharge.

BEAU COURT, 21, of Islwyn Street, Abercarn, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £319 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

JAQUES HARDING, 21, of Springfield Road, Pontymister, Risca, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £439 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

DEBORAH EYRE, 48, of High Street, Rhymney, was made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew for three months and ordered to pay a £180 in costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to racially aggravated assault.

IAN FOSTER, 33, of Bedwellty Road, Aberbargoed, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his system.

He was ordered to pay £239 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

STEPHEN RAYMOND MANKA, 31, of Cae Glas Newydd, Fochriw, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to pay £199 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

DAVID JOHN SMITHSON, 48, of no fixed abode, was conditionally discharged for six months and ordered to pay a £22 surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly in Trethomas, Caerphilly.

Monmouthshire

JAY MIGUEL STOREY, 19, of Cinderhill Street, Monmouth, was fined £240 after he admitted driving without insurance and obstructing a constable.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TERRENCE JOHN DAVIES, 40, of Park Avenue, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for two years after he admitted drug driving with amphetamine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

DEAN JONATHAN WAYMAN, 36, of Newport Road, Caldicot, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to burglary with intent at the One Stop shop.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £178 in compensation and a surcharge.