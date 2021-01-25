A MAN was reported for breaching Covid regulations after he admitted travelling to Mudeford in Dorset via Wales from Newcastle.
The driver told officers they had been camping in Wales and was on his way to London.
Police special constables were out on patrol in the coastal area of Christchurch on Saturday, January 23.
They spoke to drivers at the seafront car park, establishing where they had travelled from.
A post on Facebook by a Christchurch Police spokesperson said: "Christchurch Specials out at Mudeford Quay chatting to drivers and enquiring where they had traveled from.
"One driver reported for breaching regulations as he had travelled from Newcastle via Wales with his family!
"He admitted camping in Wales and making his way back to London! It beggars belief!"
As reported, Dorset Police is carrying out dedicated patrols of Covid breaching 'hotspots' across the county.
Last week officers responded to more than 470 Covid-related incidents last week.
Earlier this month, Chief Constable James Vaughan told the Daily Echo officers would be stopping vehicles from areas far outside Dorset and ask why they had travelled to the area.
This effort also includes monitoring the main arterial routes located across the county.
