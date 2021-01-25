A CHINESE takeaway in Pontypool could be closed down after failing to abide by coronavirus regulations.
Taste Good on Osborne Road has been handed an improvement notice after an enforcement officer visited the premises and found several breaches of Welsh Government coronavirus regulations.
The enforcement officer found that there was no physical barrier between staff and customers in place of a two-metre distance, staff were not wearing face coverings and signs weren’t in place reminding customers of such regulations.
The improvement notice was served on Friday (January 22), giving the takeaway until Sunday to make the necessary changes.
Torfaen County Borough Council will re-inspect the takeaway to determine whether the improvement notice is dropped, or further action is necessary.
Torfaen council has the option to issue a closure notice if the venue fails to comply with rules after being issued with an improvement notice.