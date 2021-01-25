A NUMBER of stolen dogs and a cannabis factory were found during a weekend raid.
South Wales Police and Dyfed Powys Police carried out a cross-border investigation which led to a raid on land in the Briton Ferry area near Neath on Saturday, January 23.
There they found six dogs alongside the cannabis factory.
MORE NEWS:
- 'Beggars belief': Family in lockdown trip from Newcastle to Mudeford via Wales
- Text bomb drug dealer was offering 'good quality cannabis' for sale
- Average of six burglaries a day across Gwent in 2020
A spokeswoman for South Wales Police confirmed that the dogs had been returned to their rightful owners.
She said: “The owners of these dogs have been identified and they have been returned home. Cross border investigations with Dyfed Powys Police are continuing.”