A NUMBER of stolen dogs and a cannabis factory were found during a weekend raid.

South Wales Police and Dyfed Powys Police carried out a cross-border investigation which led to a raid on land in the Briton Ferry area near Neath on Saturday, January 23.

There they found six dogs alongside the cannabis factory.

A spokeswoman for South Wales Police confirmed that the dogs had been returned to their rightful owners.

She said: “The owners of these dogs have been identified and they have been returned home. Cross border investigations with Dyfed Powys Police are continuing.”