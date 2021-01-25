CORONAVIRUS testing centres across Gwent are back open today, after being forced to close yesterday, Sunday, due to safety concerns.
The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board took the decision yesterday to stop testing at all sites across Gwent following a risk assessment after snow blanketed the region.
However, today, all sites will be remaining open after further assessments took place yesterday afternoon to see if testing could resume.
Also, a new testing centre has opened today in Pill in the car park of the former Kwik Save, at 169 Commercial Road, as part of the Welsh Government's drive to improve access to coronavirus tests.
The aim is that those attending can walk to the centre, cutting out the need to drive to get a test.
The testing centre will operate from 8am to 8pm.