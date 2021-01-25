AFTER a weekend of snow, the Met Office has issued a new weather warning for Gwent.

Gwent awoke to a winter wonderland on Sunday, and forecasters are warning of more wet and windy weather over the coming days.

Some parts of the UK saw 17cm of snow over the weekend, and, while snowfall wasn't that heavy in Gwent, there was plenty to enjoy.

This picture, from Beechwood Park, was sent in by David Brown

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said it was the “snowiest spell” the UK had experienced since late January 2019, when 20 weather stations in England recorded accumulations of 5cm or more for three days consecutively.

While Monday is forecast to be cold and bright, the rest of week will turn “milder, wetter and windier”, Mr Claydon said.

A new weather warning is now in place for parts of Gwent, starting from 6pm today.

The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for ice in Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire and Torfaen.

Thanks to Rhiann Young, who sent in this fantastic picture of the Monnouthshire and Brecon Canal at Malpas in Newport

It will run from 6pm this evening, until 10am on Tuesday.

They say: "Icy stretches are expected, especially where there has been some melting snow during Monday daytime or snow is still lying."

People are told to expect some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Heavy rain and 40mph winds are forecast for the south-west of England and Wales from Wednesday, with the bad weather moving east into Thursday.

Cloud, mist and snow in Rhiwderin. Picture - Ross Owen

“Everywhere will likely see rain over the next week, as it moves west to east. Weather systems will pass over pretty much everywhere over the UK,” Mr Claydon said.

“With lots of the UK already saturated from the heavy rainfall we have seen last week, it doesn’t take much for it to tip the balance and provide another flood risk.”

Weather warnings for rain should be expected, Mr Claydon said.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to about 12 degrees by Thursday, before dropping again over the weekend.

South Wales Argus Camera Club member, Linda Hill, sent us this photo of a snowy Caerleon

It comes as Wales saw its coldest night of the year so far as the temperature dropped to minus 9.7 degrees at Sennybridge in Powys on Sunday night.

The coldest temperature recorded in the UK overnight was at Katesbridge in County Down, Northern Ireland, where the mercury fell to minus 10.4 degrees.