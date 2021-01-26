We've all been enjoying the recent snow and our camera club members have been out and about taking some great images, which we'll be featuring throughout the week. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,100 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
A selection of your pictures enjoying the snow across Gwent
