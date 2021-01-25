THERE were 872 new cases of coronavirus across Wales announced in the last 24 hours – 144 of these were in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region.
Caerphilly recorded the highest number of cases with 46, Newport recorded 35, Torfaen with 27, Blaenau Gwent with 19 and Monmouthshire with 17. The total number of cases in Wales stands at 188,583.
23 coronavirus-related deaths were also recorded across Wales in the same time period – six of these deaths were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, which brings the total for the area to 854. The total death count according to Public Health Wales stands at 4,553 but the figure is known to be higher.
Elsewhere in Wales, Cardiff recorded the highest number of new cases with 118. The lowest number of new cases was seen in Ceredigion, with just four.
Here are all the new cases in Wales:
Cardiff – 118
Wrexham – 70
Flintshire – 64
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 63
Carmarthenshire – 58
Swansea – 49
Caerphilly – 46
Vale of Glamorgan – 42
Neath Port Talbot – 39
Bridgend – 36
Newport – 35
Powys – 30
Denbighshire – 28
Torfaen – 27
Pembrokeshire – 24
Blaenau Gwent – 19
Monmouthshire – 17
Gwynedd - 13
Anglesey – 11
Merthyr Tydfil – 10
Conwy – 8
Ceredigion – 4
Resident outside of Wales – 51
Unknown location - 10
