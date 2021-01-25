A MAN was hospitalised with serious injuries following an assault in Newport.
Police were called to Chepstow Road, Maindee, on Saturday after receiving reports of the incident.
A 43-year-old man suffered serious injuries, though they are not believed to be life-threatening.
The incident, which took place at around 3.50pm on Saturday, is being investigated.
Gwent Police arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of robbery following the incident.
He has been released under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Gwent Police on 101 or Crimestoppers.
A spokesman for the police said: "We received a report of an assault in Chepstow Road, Newport, on January 23 at around 3.50pm.
"A 43-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are described as serious but are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
"A 43-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been released under investigation.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident or who might have dash-cam footage of the area at the time is asked to come forward.
"You can do so by calling us on 101 quoting reference 2100026030 or send us a direct message via our Facebook and Twitter pages.
"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
